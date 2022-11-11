Community Interfaith Thanksgiving service Nov. 20

The annual Community Interfaith Thanksgiving Service is set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3000 Old Cheney Rd.

Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since November of 2019 that this service has been offered as an in-person event, so everyone is encouraged to again meet together to celebrate in gratitude and Thanksgiving. If, however, you cannot attend in-person, you can watch via zoom at lancasterfaith.org. A video of the service will also be available on that site after the event.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend this service of gratitude. In a world that serves up daily reminders of what divides us, this service brings together people of all faiths and reminds us of what binds us together in our shared expressions of gratitude and thanksgiving.

Clergy from many different faiths will participate. This year’s featured speaker will be H. Eduardo Boussan, minister at Nebraska Wesleyan University. Boussan was born and raised in Puerto Rico. Being raised in the Methodist Church, he developed an interest in the intersection between faith and reason, and in the cooperation between spirituality and social action. After earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Puerto Rico, he moved to Kansas City to pursue a master’s degree in divinity. After the service, a reception will be provided, allowing people of all faiths the opportunity to mingle and get to know one another. You are invited to bring a dessert to share if you would like. You may also bring a donation of nonperishable food items for the Food Bank of Lincoln.

For more information on the service, contact Brian Pfoltner at First Presbyterian Church, 402-477-6037 or musicdir@fpclincoln.org.