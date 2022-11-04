Community Health Endowment awards nearly $1M

Data from the Place Matters Mapping Project (www.chelincoln.org/placematters) guided the Community Health Endowment’s (CHE) most recent awards totaling nearly $1 million.

Grants were awarded to nonprofits to address geographic disparities in healthy food access, youth fitness, and mental wellness and human connection. All grants will begin Jan. 1.

• Distribution of fresh produce by Lincoln Fresh, a neighborhood-based food distribution truck. (Food Bank of Lincoln, $50,000 over two years.)

• Staff support for local child-care centers to increase employee retention and recruitment, staff wellness and public/community education. (Lincoln Littles, $67,519 over two years.)

• Mentoring opportunities for youth (grades 3-12), with an emphasis on increasing male mentors and mentors of color, improving graduation rates, assuring 75% match retention, returning to pre-pandemic recruitment levels and providing leadership to the Lincoln Youth Mentoring Coalition. (Lincoln TeamMates, $90,000 over three years.)

• Gap funding for dollar-for-dollar match on fresh fruit and vegetable purchases by SNAP recipients. (Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, $283,362 over two years.

• A Trauma Warriors Program to identify, train and support Native American youth and their families by increasing protective factors, decreasing stigma rates, educating stakeholders about health disparities among Native Americans and fostering healthy behaviors among Native youth. (Santee Sioux Nation – Society of Care, $135,000 over three years.)

• Barber mentors among racially and economically diverse youth in a barbershop environment, with the goals to grow support systems, reduce isolation, develop caring relationships with supportive adults and improve academic scores. (Visionary Youth, $194,400 over three years.)

• Swim lesson scholarships for children/youth with autism. (Autism Family Network, $11,000 over one year.)

For more information about CHE, visit www.chelincoln.org.