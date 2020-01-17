Community Free Market Jan. 18 at Eiseley Library
Community Free Market event

The Community Free Market event will take place today, Jan. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Eiseley Library meeting rooms, 1530 Superior St.

Everyone is invited to the first Community Free Market today, Jan. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Eiseley Library meeting rooms, 1530 Superior St.

Bring items in good condition to give away and find items from others to claim as your own. Please take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event. There's no need to bring items in order to take items from others. Take what you need.

This event will feature a large number of free books, so avid readers and book lovers are encouraged to attend. Community Free Market events are hosted by local volunteers in partnership with the Lincoln Tree of Hope, TransLNK and Lincoln's Little Free Libraries.

