Community Free Market Jan. 18 at Eiseley Library

Everyone is invited to the first Community Free Market today, Jan. 18, from 10:30 a.m. to noon in the Eiseley Library meeting rooms, 1530 Superior St.

Bring items in good condition to give away and find items from others to claim as your own. Please take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event. There's no need to bring items in order to take items from others. Take what you need.