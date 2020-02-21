Community Free Market Feb. 22 at Walt Library
Everyone is invited to the Community Free Market today, Feb. 22, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Walt Branch Library, 6701 S. 14th St.

Bring items in good condition to give away and find items from others to claim as your own. Please take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event. There's no need to bring items in order to take items from others. Take what you need.

Community Free Market events are hosted by local volunteers in partnership with the Lincoln Tree of Hope, TransLNK and Lincoln's Little Free Libraries.

