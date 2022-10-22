Community Free Market at Seng Park today

The Community Free Market will return to Seng Park at 49th and Garland streets today, Oct. 22, from 10-11:30 a.m.
It's like a yard sale, except everything is free. There is no requirement to bring items in order to take items – take what you need. Be sure to take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event.
Free youth Halloween costumes for infants to teens will be available at this event, along with holiday treat baskets.
Community Free Market events are hosted by volunteers in partnership with the Lincoln Tree of Hope and Lincoln’s Little Free Libraries.