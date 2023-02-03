2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Community Crops and a new chapter for the organization as it joins Family Service Lincoln as its newest program.

Family Service Lincoln – founded in 1891 as the city’s first charitable organization – works to “Help Families Thrive” through Youth Development; Behavioral Health; Housing and Support Services; Women, Infants and Children (WIC); the Child Care Food Program (CCFP); and now, its sixth program – Community Crops.

Community Crops has a long history of providing education, advocacy and experiences to grow local food – all of which it will carry into its new home at Family Service Lincoln. This partnership will provide Community Crops with the organizational resources and stability needed to ensure its mission and programs thrive for years to come.

“The need to create resilient, local food systems is more vital than ever,” said Community Crops Program Coordinator Megan McGuffey. “Today we’re managing 15 sites – nearly 19 acres – and serving over 200 families. Community Crops’ partnership with Family Service Lincoln empowers us to continue expanding our efforts to grow local food.”

All programming will continue without interruption, she said. Community Crops’ 2023 farmer and gardener applications are currently open, and applications/placements will continue as scheduled, featuring the same garden, farm and greenhouse sites.

Community Crops administrative offices will now be housed at Family Service Lincoln, located at 501 S. Seventh St. (Seventh and J streets in the Mill Towne building).

For more information, contact Family Service Lincoln Executive Director Dennis Hoffman at dhoffman@familyservicelincoln.org or Community Crops Program Coordinator Megan McGuffey at mmcguffey@familyservicelincoln.org.