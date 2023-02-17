The Community Health Endowment of Lincoln (CHE) will sponsor a Community Conversation about the intersection of health and culture in Lincoln. “Embracing Cultural Diversity in Health Care” will take place at noon Friday, Feb. 24, via Zoom webinar.

With people of color expected to exceed one-third of Lincoln’s population by 2050, there is a critical need to accelerate our community’s work toward greater workforce diversity and to advance health equity. The panel will provide data about this topic and share personal insights from health care provider and patient perspectives.

The panelists include:

Ahsan Naseem, MD, MBA—Dr. Naseem is a practicing psychiatrist at Bryan Psychiatry. He recently authored a resolution for the Nebraska Medical Association on health care provider diversity.

Eric Mooss, FACHE, CMPE, president and CEO of Bryan Medical Center—Mooss is a board-certified Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Certified Medical Practice Executive by the Medical Group Management Association. He will share data from Bryan Health regarding the challenges and opportunities of health care workforce diversity.

Nyaduoth Gatkek, maternal health patient—Gatkek is a registered nurse specializing in cardiac care, rehabilitation and long-term care. She will share her perspective as a woman of color and the importance of cultural competency in the health care system, specifically in prenatal and postpartum care.

Also offering comments will be Aaron Austin, chief human resource officer at CHI Health.

This Community Conversation will be available online via Zoom webinar and is free to the public. Individuals may register by visiting https://bit.ly/diversityinhealthcare.

You can register even if you are unable to attend the live webinar. A recording of the Community Conversation will be emailed after the event to all who have registered.

CHE is a municipal endowment dedicated to making Lincoln the healthiest community in the nation. To achieve this vision, CHE invests in health-related projects and programs, and convenes the community around important health issues. Since its inception in 1998, CHE has returned more than $31 million to the community.