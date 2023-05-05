The Arbor Day Foundation hosted a free community event for the public April 29 in Antelope Park to celebrate the national holiday with which it shares a name: Arbor Day.

The event included live music from The Wildwoods. Leaders from Lincoln Parks and Recreation, the Arbor Day Foundation and the city of Lincoln gave remarks on the importance of caring for nature. The event also featured food trucks, interactive environmental activities and family-friendly exercise classes.

Attendees were given the opportunity to have a free tree delivered to their doorstep, courtesy of the Arbor Day Foundation and Black Hills Energy. More than 300 trees in four different species were available. The celebration took place the day after the national Arbor Day holiday. Arbor Day is observed across the country on the last Friday in April.

“The Arbor Day Foundation has been headquartered in downtown Lincoln since our founding in 1972, and the Arbor Day national holiday originated down the road in Nebraska City, so there’s a deep appreciation for trees woven into the history of our state,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “This holiday is a moment for all of us to reflect on the enduring importance of caring for nature. We hope local community members will join us for this fun celebration among the trees.”

The Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest tree planting nonprofit and will plant its 500 millionth tree this spring.

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world’s largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation – alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and partners – has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.