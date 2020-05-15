Community Action offers poverty-fighting programs and services

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May is National Community Action Month, a recognition of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the Economic Opportunity Act, which 56 years ago established the National Community Action Network. Today, over 1,000 individual Community Action agencies work to combat poverty in unique communities across the United States.

One of the tenants of all Community Action agencies is meeting community needs as they exist in the present. This has never been more relevant than in recent months as the impacts of COVID-19 have been felt, and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties continues to adapt its poverty-fighting programs, following guidance from local health experts, to provide critical services to residents of its service area. Individuals needing assistance are encouraged to seek support through any applicable Community Action program or service.

For those experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, Community Action’s Emergency Services program can provide financial assistance in the form of rent, utility and deposit payment.