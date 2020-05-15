Community Action offers poverty-fighting programs and services

May is National Community Action Month, a recognition of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s signing of the Economic Opportunity Act, which 56 years ago established the National Community Action Network. Today, over 1,000 individual Community Action agencies work to combat poverty in unique communities across the United States.
One of the tenants of all Community Action agencies is meeting community needs as they exist in the present. This has never been more relevant than in recent months as the impacts of COVID-19 have been felt, and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties continues to adapt its poverty-fighting programs, following guidance from local health experts, to provide critical services to residents of its service area. Individuals needing assistance are encouraged to seek support through any applicable Community Action program or service.
For those experiencing or at risk of experiencing homelessness, Community Action’s Emergency Services program can provide financial assistance in the form of rent, utility and deposit payment.
“Community Action is here and ready to provide payment assistance to those with an eviction or utility disconnect notice, or security deposit assistance to those transitioning out of homelessness,” said Michelle Martinez, community services director for Community Action. “We encourage anyone in such a situation to call us.”
To receive Emergency Services assistance, individuals must call 402-471-4515 and complete an application over the phone. Calls are returned in the order they are received, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Action also provides free, hot and nutritious grab-and-go meals at its Gathering Place soup kitchen, located at 1448 E St. Meals are available from 5-6 p.m., seven days a week — no questions asked.
Individuals needing information regarding current landlord/tenant law in Nebraska are encouraged to call Community Action’s Tenant Support Services at 402-471-4515. Community Action cannot provide legal advice, but can provide information about landlord and tenant rights and responsibilities.
For more information, including about Community Action’s other programs or how to support the agency’s work, visit communityactionatwork.org or call 402-471-4515.
