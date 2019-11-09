Today, Nov. 9, join Common Root for a free guided tour of the Nebraska History Museum’s exhibit “Votes For Women – Nebraska’s Suffrage Story.”
Meet on the second floor of The Foundry, 211 N. 14th St. at 12:30 p.m., and walk over to the museum with the group. Stay with the group or continue to further peruse other museum exhibits on your own.
Then later today at 8 p.m., join Common Root for a free movie and popcorn. The film “Apartment for Peggy” will be showing on the third floor of The Foundry.
Downtown parking garage validations will be available at both events. Common Root is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and all of its events are free to the public.