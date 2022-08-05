Comedy ‘Greater Tuna’ opens Thursday at TADA

The comedy “Greater Tuna” will open at The TADA Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Broadcasting from radio station OKKK (275 watts), broadcasters Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie introduce us to Texas' third smallest town, Tuna, Texas, and its eclectic band of Tuna citizens – men, women, children and animals – all portrayed by only two actors, making for a quick-changing, hilarious evening of theater.

Playing all the residents of Tuna, Texas, are character actors Stuart Richey and Michael Trutna.

Written by Jaston Williams, Ed Howard and Joe Sears, “Greater Tuna” is directed by guest director Ryan Kathman, an assistant professor of acting/directing at Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Stage management is by Elysia Ann Arntzen, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical coordination and painting by Jon Kruse, stage carpentry by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Karen Statham and Cris Rook, and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. Greater Tuna is produced by TADA Productions and is sponsored by Alivation Health and The Mill Coffee and Tea.

Greater Tuna is on stage at The TADA Theatre, 701 P St. in the Historic Haymarket District, Aug. 11-28 with curtain times at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday.

Special $10 tickets for Thursday night performances are available thanks to the Jim Gordon Endowment Fund. Tickets for all other performances are $15 and can be reserved online at www.tadatheatre.info. The TADA Theatre also offers patron VIP parking in the Lumberworks parking garage for $3.