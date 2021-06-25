 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comedians Mack and Preston to perform July 9-10
0 Comments

Comedians Mack and Preston to perform July 9-10

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Comedians Mary Mack and Amber Preston are next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

These stars of the hit IG podcast "Amber and Mary Get Dressed" bring two headliners in one show to Lincoln.

Wine and spirits will be served during the show from TADA’s fully stocked bar in collaboration with The Mill. 

For more details and to buy in-person or livestreaming tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info.

+1 
Mary Mack

Mary Mack

 COURTESY PHOTOS
+1 
Amber Preston

Amber Preston

 COURTESY PHOTOS
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The girls
Neighborhood Extra

The girls

  • Updated

Every weekday morning, around 7 a.m. – some come a little earlier, some come a smidge later – a small group of women from my senior community …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News