Comedians Mack and Preston to perform July 9-10

Comedians Mary Mack and Amber Preston are next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series Friday and Saturday, July 9-10, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

These stars of the hit IG podcast "Amber and Mary Get Dressed" bring two headliners in one show to Lincoln.

Wine and spirits will be served during the show from TADA’s fully stocked bar in collaboration with The Mill.

For more details and to buy in-person or livestreaming tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0