Comedian Matt Geiler performs tonight

Comedian Matt Geiler is next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series today, May 8, with shows at 7 and 8 p.m. on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

This Nebraska native returns to Lincoln from L.A. He's the hilarious man behind the Pumpkin mask from "America’s Got Talent." Having toured with Wayne Brady and with more than 1,000 shows under his belt, Geiler's act is tailored to audience suggestions. He is known for his lightning-fast wit and encyclopedic knowledge of history and pop culture.

In addition, actress/producer Maxi Witrak will perform her special brand of improv comedy.

Wine and spirits will be served from TADA’s new fully stocked bar in collaboration with The Mill. The series is sponsored by Alivation Health with support from The Hyatt Place Lincoln/Downtown-Haymarket.

Tickets for in-person and livestreaming shows are on sale at www.tadatheatre.info, where you will also find all COVID-19 policies that will be followed at the in-person performances.

