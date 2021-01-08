Comedian Juli Burney to perform Jan. 15-16

Longtime Lincoln comedian Juli Burney is next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

A multiple award-winning teacher, humorist and author, Burney has headlined clubs across the country. The Nebraska comic has filmed for Showtime and HBO, along with making numerous guest appearances on radio and television programs.

TADA's Comedy Cabaret Series hosts national comics seen on Comedy Central, Netflix and the late night talk shows. Performing next in the series after Burney will be stand-up comedian and actor John Bush Jan. 22-23.

Tickets for in-person and livestreaming shows are on sale at www.tadatheatre.info, where you will also find all COVID-19 policies that will be followed at the in-person performances.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0