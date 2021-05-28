Comedian Johnny Beehner to perform June 4-5

With a background in improvisational theater, including training at Chicago’s prestigious Second City and the Upright Citizens Brigade in Los Angeles, Beehner brings a unique style to the stage. He made his network television debut as one of the last comedians to appear on the Late Show with David Letterman. He has also made numerous appearances on FOX’s "Laughs," has appeared on AXS’s "Gotham Comedy Live" and regularly appears on the nationally syndicated "Bob & Tom Show." His comedy can be heard regularly on XM/Sirius Satellite radio.