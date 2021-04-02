Comedian Dwyer to perform April 9-10

Comedian Bil Dwyer is next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series on Friday and Saturday, April 9-10, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. both nights on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

Dwyer starred in his own half-hour Comedy Central Presents special, appeared on The Tonight Show and The Late Late Show, and was a finalist in season four of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. He is often recognized from VH1’s I Love the … series and for hosting such shows as BattleBots, Extreme Dodgeball, I’ve Got a Secret, The 70s House, Dirty Rotten Cheater and Ultimate Fan League.

Dwyer's acting credits include guest spots on "Parks and Recreation," "The Middle," "Space Force," "Children’s Hospital" and a recurring role on "Hot in Cleveland" as Valerie Bertinelli’s ex-husband.

Tickets for in-person and livestreaming shows are on sale at www.tadatheatre.info, where you will also find all COVID-19 policies that will be followed at the in-person performances.

