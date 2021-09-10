 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Comedian Cope to perform Saturday at TADA
0 Comments

Comedian Cope to perform Saturday at TADA

  • 0

Comedian Chris Cope is next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series today, Sept. 11, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

A Florida transplant living in Los Angeles, Cope has appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Laughs on Fox, Tosh.0 and Grey's Anatomy.

His Southern charm isn't limited to the stage and screen, as he recently released his first full-length comedy album, "White Trash Super Computer," which debuted in the Top 10 on Amazon.com and Top 25 on Itunes.

Headlining comedy clubs across the U.S., Cope won the prestigious Big Sky Comedy Festival and recently appeared as a judge on "Cooking On High." 

David Kousgaard will also perform.

For more details and to buy in-person or livestreaming tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info.

Chris Cope mug

Cope

 COURTESY PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News