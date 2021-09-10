Comedian Cope to perform Saturday at TADA

Comedian Chris Cope is next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series today, Sept. 11, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

A Florida transplant living in Los Angeles, Cope has appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Laughs on Fox, Tosh.0 and Grey's Anatomy.

His Southern charm isn't limited to the stage and screen, as he recently released his first full-length comedy album, "White Trash Super Computer," which debuted in the Top 10 on Amazon.com and Top 25 on Itunes.

Headlining comedy clubs across the U.S., Cope won the prestigious Big Sky Comedy Festival and recently appeared as a judge on "Cooking On High."

David Kousgaard will also perform.

For more details and to buy in-person or livestreaming tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info.

