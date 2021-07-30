 Skip to main content
Comedian-actor Clark to perform Aug. 6-7
Comedian-actor Clark to perform Aug. 6-7

Comedian-actor Tom Clark is next in TADA Theater's Comedy Cabaret Series Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7, with shows at 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on TADA Theater's Showcase Stage at 701 P St.

He has appeared on such shows as "Conan," CBS's "Late Late Show" and Comedy Central's "Premium Blend." Clark is also an actor and has appeared on such shows as ABC's "Fresh Off the Boat," TNT's "The Closer," HBO's "Euphoria" and "Room 104," and the Hallmark made-for-TV movie "The Wish List."

Steph Clark will also perform.

For more details and to buy in-person or livestreaming tickets, visit www.tadatheatre.info.

