Color springs forth in Noyes’ First Friday Focus show

The Noyes Art Gallery at 119 S. Ninth St. will open its March Focus show with diverse work by eight artists from 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 5.

The show will include gallery members and new artists.

Due to the coronavirus, the gallery will limit attendance and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. to adhere to current public health guidelines. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., throughout March.

Keri Kriston helped curate the show. Kriston explores many subjects from landscapes to portraits. Her finely painted images also range in size from small to large.

Gayle Kuhlman (painting) assisted Kriston with the show. Like Kriston, Kuhlman paints a variety of subjects. She also experiments with painting on different surfaces.

In addition to Kriston and Kuhlman, other artists in the show are Alysen Casaccio (watercolor), Therese Bauer (painting), Tori Miyashiro (pastel), Dee Kelch (painting), Danielle Dewees (relief printmaking) and Drew Curtright (jewelry).

Attendees are encouraged to wander through all the rooms at the gallery. You can also visit the artists' websites and follow the Noyes Facebook Page and Instagram to see their work.

Noyes offers curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in their personal space.

