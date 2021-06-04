Color is star of June art show at NSOB

Color and more color dominate the work by seven Noyes Art Gallery artists at the Nebraska State Office Building (NSOB) lobby, 301 Centennial Mall South, during regular business hours in June.

Kevin Baker captures the deep color and movement in Southwestern skies.

Sandie Caradori builds new worlds and spaces with her abstract pour paintings.

Kathy Cartier uses fabric to create images layered with textures and color, exploring a variety of subjects.

Lynette Fast explores a variety of media and techniques to develop paintings of different subjects, from abstract to nature.

Lori Heine handles watercolor masterfully to paint images of nature’s flora and fauna.

Tom Marshall photographs unique images of nature and landscape.

Brenda Scott paints atmospheric abstracts that evoke a variety of responses.

Bathe yourself in a world of color at the NSOB. For more information on the show or to make a purchase, call the Noyes Art Gallery at 402-475-1061.

