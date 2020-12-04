Collier named Nebraska’s MTNA Foundation Fellow

Aleta Collier was named the 2021 Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Foundation Fellow from Nebraska this fall at the virtual annual meeting of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association.
MTNA’s Foundation Fund Fellow Program honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the music world and the music teaching profession. This award is bestowed on the recipient by peers and other supporters, who contribute a minimum total of $1,500 to the national foundation in the recipient’s name. Funds from the MTNA Foundation are then used for national music scholarships, grants and programs.
A violinist and violist, Collier has been a member of the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) and an active musician in the Lincoln area for many years.
With early training in Kansas City, she taught in Scottsbluff before settling in Lincoln. She married Morris Collier in 1955 and has two children: Susan and Ray.
Collier is one of the founding members of the Lincoln String Quartet. She has played in practically every symphony and chamber group in the Omaha and Lincoln areas, including the Omaha Symphony and over 60 years with the Lincoln Symphony. Deemed “Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Symphony,” Aleta and her late husband Morris were honored with the first “Golden Baton Musician Award” from the Lincoln Symphony Orchestra in 2011.
As a teacher, Aleta’s students have attended almost every music camp, conservatory and university in the country, and many have gone on to music careers nationwide. For over 10 years, she has taught in the LMTA Music Outreach Program, which offers low-cost lessons, instruments, music books and performance opportunities to children whose families could not otherwise afford a musical education.
Collier has received numerous accolades. In addition to this announcement of her being named the MTNA Foundation Fellow from Nebraska, she will be honored at the virtual MTNA Conference next spring along with all the other national awardees.
