Collier named Nebraska’s MTNA Foundation Fellow

Aleta Collier was named the 2021 Music Teachers National Association (MTNA) Foundation Fellow from Nebraska this fall at the virtual annual meeting of the Nebraska Music Teachers Association.

MTNA’s Foundation Fund Fellow Program honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the music world and the music teaching profession. This award is bestowed on the recipient by peers and other supporters, who contribute a minimum total of $1,500 to the national foundation in the recipient’s name. Funds from the MTNA Foundation are then used for national music scholarships, grants and programs.

A violinist and violist, Collier has been a member of the Lincoln Music Teachers Association (LMTA) and an active musician in the Lincoln area for many years.

With early training in Kansas City, she taught in Scottsbluff before settling in Lincoln. She married Morris Collier in 1955 and has two children: Susan and Ray.