Collective Impact Lincoln offers $300 mini-grants to boost neighborhoods

Collective Impact Lincoln is offering a new round of community improvement mini-grants to Lincolnites in the city's six focus neighborhoods.

From now until June 1, residents can apply for up to $300 to bring their improvement ideas to life. The funds are reserved for resident-led projects in Collective Impact Lincoln’s focus neighborhoods: Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Hartley, Near South and University Place. The other requirement is that it brings benefit and value to the neighborhood and community.

This is the fourth set of neighborhood mini-grants to be offered from Collective Impact Lincoln, a partnership between Civic Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed, since 2019. In all, more than three dozen initiatives ranging from tree plantings to music festivals to adopt-a-block programs have been funded through the program.

“As we approach a new season of growth and new life, we hope these mini-grants can enable residents and community groups to come together and give a boost to our neighborhoods,” said Alicia Phillips of Civic Nebraska, Collective Impact Lincoln’s program manager.

Those interested in applying for mini-grants can go to bit.ly/CILminigrant22. For more information, contact Phillips at alicia.phillips@civicnebraska.org.

Collective Impact Lincoln creates resident-led investment and positive change in the city’s core areas. Through canvassing, community events and Community Builder workshops, Collective Impact Lincoln helps neighbors examine their communities’ strengths and identify new ways to improve. For more information, visit CivicNebraska.org/impact.

