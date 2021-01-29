 Skip to main content
Collective Impact Lincoln mini-grants lift up neighborhoods
Starting Feb. 1, Collective Impact Lincoln will offer mini-grants of up to $1,000 to individuals and groups in six Lincoln neighborhoods for resident-led neighborhood improvement initiatives.

The mini-grants, which will be available on a rolling basis until June 1, can support tangible, meaningful change in neighborhoods through resident-led projects. Projects can be small in scope – a Little Free Library, for example – or larger, partnership-oriented initiatives. The main requirement is that the project brings benefit and value to the neighborhood and community.

This is the second set of neighborhood mini-grants from Collective Impact Lincoln, which is a partnership among Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed, and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization. The first round, in 2019, funded 10 neighborhood initiatives ranging from tree plantings to music festivals to adopt-a-block programs.

“We are pleased to be releasing another round of mini-grants to support projects and community engagement,” said Nancy Petitto, director of Collective Impact Lincoln. “This is a great opportunity for residents and community groups to come together and highlight our neighborhoods.”

The grants must apply to Collective Impact Lincoln’s six focus neighborhoods: Belmont, Clinton, Everett, Hartley, Near South and University Place. For more details and to apply, go to CivicNebraska.org/impact and click on the “Neighborhood Mini-Grants” button.

Collective Impact Lincoln creates resident-led investment and positive change in the city’s core neighborhoods. Through canvassing, community events and Community Builder Workshops, it helps neighbors examine their communities’ strengths and identify ways to improve.

