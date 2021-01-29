Collective Impact Lincoln mini-grants lift up neighborhoods

Starting Feb. 1, Collective Impact Lincoln will offer mini-grants of up to $1,000 to individuals and groups in six Lincoln neighborhoods for resident-led neighborhood improvement initiatives.

The mini-grants, which will be available on a rolling basis until June 1, can support tangible, meaningful change in neighborhoods through resident-led projects. Projects can be small in scope – a Little Free Library, for example – or larger, partnership-oriented initiatives. The main requirement is that the project brings benefit and value to the neighborhood and community.

This is the second set of neighborhood mini-grants from Collective Impact Lincoln, which is a partnership among Civic Nebraska, Nebraska Appleseed, and the South of Downtown Community Development Organization. The first round, in 2019, funded 10 neighborhood initiatives ranging from tree plantings to music festivals to adopt-a-block programs.

“We are pleased to be releasing another round of mini-grants to support projects and community engagement,” said Nancy Petitto, director of Collective Impact Lincoln. “This is a great opportunity for residents and community groups to come together and highlight our neighborhoods.”