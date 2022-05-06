Collective Impact Lincoln awards $2.7K in neighborhood improvement mini-grants

Collective Impact Lincoln has awarded nearly $2,700 of community improvement mini-grants in the partnership’s six focus neighborhoods.

Residents applied for up to $300 each to bring a variety of improvement ideas to life. The funds, reserved for projects in the Clinton, Belmont, Everett, Near South, Hartley and University Place neighborhoods, will bring benefit and value to the neighborhood and community.

Awardees in 2022 include:

- Loaves and Fishes: Karen Lamb was granted funding to provide Easter meals and baskets to families who access the OpeN Shelf pantry at ConnectioN Point in the Clinton neighborhood.

- Near South Block Party: Chelsea Egenberger was granted funding to throw a block party to bring individuals in the community together. The purpose of the block party is to foster connections, highlight neighborhood assets and share neighborhood resources.

- Hartley Community Pool Party: Hartley parent and Community Cafe parent host Stephanie Vadnais was granted funding to throw a neighborhood pool party. This will give neighbors a fun opportunity to connect and stay active.

- Clinton Neighborhood Organization Parking Lot Sale: Clinton Neighborhood Organization was granted partial funding to promote a parking lot sale. In addition, CNO hopes to educate, engage and recruit new volunteers and members.

- Clyde Malone Community Center: The Malone Center was granted funding to complete a shadow box outdoor learning and gardening project. By combining art therapy and gardening, Malone supports children in exploring self-expression, developing coping skills in nature and building confidence through self-sufficiency.

- Queer Family Potluck Picnic: Cassey Lottman was granted funding to host a potluck picnic at Antelope Park as a safe space to build community, share joy and get to know one another in ways that aren’t directly connected to the events following the introduction of the city’s Fairness Ordinance.

- Prospect Street Community Garden: Jeffrey Keidel was granted funds to support the Near South neighborhood’s community garden. Neighbors can come together to create a beautiful and productive space in their community. The project leads to greater control over the type and quality of food consumed in the neighborhood.

- Near South Community Fire Safety Training: SaRena Freet was granted funding to provide basic fire safety information and training on how to properly use a fire extinguisher after recent fires in the Near South neighborhood. Some fire extinguishers will be available for distribution.

This is the third set of neighborhood mini-grants to be awarded by Collective Impact Lincoln since 2019. In all, more than three dozen initiatives ranging from tree plantings to music festivals to adopt-a-block programs have been funded through the grants.

About Collective Impact Lincoln

A partnership between Civic Nebraska and Nebraska Appleseed, Collective Impact Lincoln creates resident-led investment and positive change in the city’s core areas. Through canvassing, community events and Community Builder workshops, it helps neighbors examine their communities’ strengths and identify new ways to improve. For more information, visit CivicNebraska.org/impact.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0