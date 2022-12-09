Coatney talks Husker women’s basketball at Exec Club luncheon

It’s early December, and the weather is getting cold, but the college basketball season is already starting to heat up.

And that includes the intensity of the Nebraska women’s basketball team, which has led off its Big Ten schedule by winning the first two games in conference play, despite losing an integral part of its backcourt in fifth-year senior Sam Haiby, who has been injured to start the season.

None of the Huskers’ early-season accomplishments are lost on Matt Coatney, who is in his 24th season of covering Nebraska women’s basketball as play-by-play announcer on the Husker Radio Network. Coatney spoke to the Executive Club on a past Monday, Nov. 28, at its weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

At the time of Coatney’s presentation to the club, the Huskers had a 5-2 record with their two losses on the road at No. 20 Creighton in Omaha and against Drake in Des Moines, Iowa.

“We’ve got a great group of student athletes for women’s basketball this year, and Nebraska is 5-2 and trying to learn to play without Sam Haiby. She has a knee injury, and we got great news about it,” said Coatney.

“Originally, it was diagnosed as a completely clean tear of the ACL, and when they went in to repair the ligament, it was found out to not be an ACL tear at all. There was some cartilage that had to be removed, and she was cleared to come back and play against Tarleton last week. But 6 to 8 minutes in, it was discovered her leg could not do that. So, Sam (Haiby) probably came back a little too soon, but that does not mean she’s not going to come back in the near term.”

Heading into December, Nebraska was facing a couple of tough road challenges in highly ranked Virginia Tech out of the ACC, and seemingly perennially ranked Maryland.

“Our schedule does not get any easier. We play in the ACC-Big Ten Tournament Challenge this Thursday (Dec. 1) against the Hokies, they’re ranked 11th. There’s a reason they’re ranked 11th. That’s gonna be a very hard game,” Coatney said about the game that ended with Virginia Tech defeating the Huskers 85-54. “Then, Nebraska starts Big Ten play with the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday afternoon. We’ve never beaten Maryland. They are one of the blue-blood programs in women’s basketball.”

So, what did Nebraska do with the formidable challenge of the blue-blooded Terrapins ranked 20th in the country? They spilled them at home in College Park, Maryland, with a 90-67 victory, which made Coatney’s comments almost a week prior to the upset all so omniscient.

“That’s why you love the Huskers,” he said. “They’re always playing great competition when you’re in the Big Ten. You’re not playing ‘Hobart Tech.’ You’re playing somebody good, and it’s going to get really difficult for Nebraska pretty soon, but we have a team that can handle it.”

And, sure enough, the Huskers just handled the Wisconsin Badgers this past Thursday night with an 82-54 win at Pinnacle Bank Arena that raised their record to 7-3 heading into Saturday’s home game against Samford.

“In terms of the Big Ten, before the season started I thought we were going to be a top-four team – understanding that a top-four team in the Big Ten would be equivalent to winning most leagues. Our league is that good,” said Coatney, who pointed out that Iowa, Ohio State, Maryland and Michigan were ranked in the top 25 in the country. “Now without Sam (Haiby), it seems like some of our defensive team’s communication breaks down. I would put an asterisk by that and say when we do get Sam (Haiby) back, if she is able to come back early in the conference season and she’s playing at the level she’s played throughout her career, I’ll stick with we can be a top-four team in the Big Ten.”

With Haiby, Coatney said Nebraska is a guard-centric team. Included in the mix are Jaz Shelley and Izzy Bourne, a couple of juniors from Australia, and two sophomores from Nebraska, Allison Weidner from Humphrey and Maddie Krull from Omaha. But, after stating the importance of the backcourt play to Nebraska’s success, Coatney pivoted right back to frontcourt and the impact of last year’s freshman of the year in the Big Ten.

“When someone gets an award, I think to myself, ‘was it obvious?’ That one was obvious. Whenever I went somewhere last year, all coaches and media members wanted to talk to me about was ‘who is that freshman you’ve got in the middle?” he said about Alexis Markowski. “I was very proud of her when she was voted pre-season first-team All-Big Ten this year.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.