Coatney discusses uniqueness of Husker women’s basketball team

After 23 years of broadcasting Husker Women’s Basketball across the state on the radio airwaves, you might say Matt Coatney may be able to realize a good thing happening within the program. And even though he hails from Missouri, he might also be able to comprehend that “There is No Place Like Nebraska.”

Well, he did say as much this past Monday afternoon while addressing Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn in the Haymarket district.

Proclamations of the uniqueness of this season on behalf of Coatney emanate partially from being hampered and impacted the past two seasons by the pandemic. So as the COVID restrictions are slowly lifted, the present season sometimes feels like a gift.

“Last year was tough. When we got to this year, one of our assistant coaches called me and said ‘the mask requirement has been lifted and we would love to have you at practice,’ this was in July,” said Coatney, in his first visit to the Executive Club luncheon. “So, Amy Williams brought me into practice and had the team circle around me, and I was able to address them to talk about how important women’s basketball at Nebraska has been to me and my family. That was a pretty emotional moment.”

With the 2020 season being cut short due to the onset of the pandemic, and Coatney not being able to broadcast the games in-person during the 2020-2021 campaign, the two-year absence of being with the team had made its impact on him.

“And then on October 31st, I was able to watch the practice for the first time from my broadcast seat. That felt right,” Coatney said. “This would’ve been a fun year for me just to be able to do it correctly again.”

Which would lead Coatney to express his feelings about the current collection of Husker women cagers.

“This to me is as neat a group of student athletes as I’ve ever been around, and that includes teams I’ve covered at Missouri State which consisted of baseball, softball and football teams,” said Coatney, who grew up in Springfield, Missouri. “You could tell this group was special from our first bus ride in San Diego. The ritual is whoever’s new to the team has to come up to the front of the bus and sing a song, and the freshmen on the team just embraced it. It was just a ball and it has continued, even during losses. They handle it like a very mature group of people.”

When it comes to maturity, team unity and team chemistry, Coatney credited two freshmen from Nebraska in Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner, who both see a lot of playing time and have become central to the team’s success this season with a scoring punch and integral leadership. But he also pointed to another in-state freshman with an unsung MVP-type role in Whitney Brown.

“Whitney Brown is a walk-on from Grand Island, and she is illustrative of what this team is all about,” Coatney said. “She’s unselfish like the rest of the team. They know their role. If their role changes, they accept it. They support each other, and they keep everybody loose and they make it fun. Whitney (Brown) has been given the nickname ‘mob boss of the bench mob.’”

Coatney said the 17-5 record (as of Monday) has a lot to do with the freshmen on the team of which there are eight, with five sophomores, two juniors and a graduate student. And, he volunteered that they are “playing in the toughest league in women’s college basketball.”

The Husker women lost to No. 21 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, 80-70 this past Thursday evening.

The team is completely reflective of their coach, according to Coatney, who is in his sixth season working with Williams.

“I’ve never been around a coaching staff that tells the truth to each other like this group does,” he said, before referring to a situation in which two assistant coaches voiced concern to Williams about not calling a time out at a crucial juncture in a game. “She took that as constructive criticism, and she appreciated it from her coaches. When do you ever see that from coaches? That was one of the most impressive things I’ve seen in sports in my 40-plus years, and that continues to this day.

“Her staff is 100% behind her, and she’s 100% behind her staff. And when she says it’s family, she means it. It’s not lip service, and that’s how she got Jaz Shelley to come here from Oregon,” Coatney said about the sophomore transfer from the Oregon Ducks, who is the Huskers’ second-leading scorer behind Markowski.

“This program is built for the long run, and that’s what you really try to do is have some expectations for the long run, not just a one-year wonder. And that’s what they’re trying to do with home-grown players like Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner, and players from California and Australia. They’ve done it right.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0