Coalition revamps Earth Day plans, moves to digital platform with online offerings

Engaging in eco-friendly activities from the comfort of your own home wasn’t what Lincoln Earth Day Celebration organizers had in mind for the 50th national anniversary.
The Lincoln Earth Day Coalition had planned to move to a new location on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Innovation Campus, where booths would line the plaza, food trucks could offer their fare, a hazardous waste collection would be held and attendees could view Lincoln Electric System’s tiny house. But because of government gathering restrictions, they’ve revamped the April 25 event.
Renamed Lincoln Earth Day 2020: A Virtual Celebration, it will be hosted online by Conservation Nebraska via Lincoln Earth Day’s website and Facebook page. Next year, the coalition looks forward to successfully transitioning to its new event site on Innovation Campus, where it has reserved indoor and outdoor space in case of inclement weather.
This year, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., citizens can attend virtually to listen to presenters and take part in activities that focus on environmental topics like sustainability, soil solutions and climate. Some originally planned activities have been modified. A book nook has been replaced by Storytime with Lincoln Public Libraries from 9 to 9:30 a.m., featuring five conservation-themed books being read aloud. A staple of the celebration, a morning yoga session, will be pre-recorded and aired from 9:45-10:30.
In place of traditional booth-hopping, eco-conscious citizens can search the Lincoln Earth Day website for topics they want to know more about. Organizers reached out to booth vendors to have them share information digitally up to a week leading up to the event.
“So there will still be a wide variety of information people can access,” shared Amanda Gangwish, communications director for the event.
“It’s a great way to have an informed discussion throughout the coming week,” added Kurt Elder, Lincoln Earth Day Coalition vice president.
The coalition is also offering three main presentations online April 25: Christian Faith and the Environment (10:45-11:45 a.m.), RegeNErate Nebraska: Building Nebraska Communities from the Soil Up (12-12:45 p.m.) and Energize & Unite: Kicking Off the Decade of Our LIves (1-2 p.m.). The first and last presentations will have panels, and viewers can ask questions via Zoom chat.
Some of Nebraska’s leading young organizers will discuss the role generations play in the climate crisis and what action can be taken in the climate movement. Each of the main presentations will be recorded compliments of Conservation Nebraska and posted on the Lincoln Earth Day website for future viewing.
“We want this not only to be a celebration of sustainability but learning all of the resources available, what’s going on in the community,” said Brittney Albin, Lincoln Earth Day Coalition President.
To access Lincoln Earth Day 2020: A Virtual Celebration visit the Lincoln Earth Day website at lincolnearthday.org. From there, directions for Zoom meeting access will be available. Visitors may also watch live stream via the Lincoln Earth Day Facebook page.
Primary sponsors for this year’s event include Lincoln Electric System, Hefty Energy Bag, The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District, Union Bank & Trust, and Lincoln Solid Waste and Recycling Association. Additional sponsors can be found on the Lincoln Earth Day website.
