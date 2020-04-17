Coalition revamps Earth Day plans, moves to digital platform with online offerings

In place of traditional booth-hopping, eco-conscious citizens can search the Lincoln Earth Day website for topics they want to know more about. Organizers reached out to booth vendors to have them share information digitally up to a week leading up to the event.

“So there will still be a wide variety of information people can access,” shared Amanda Gangwish, communications director for the event.

“It’s a great way to have an informed discussion throughout the coming week,” added Kurt Elder, Lincoln Earth Day Coalition vice president.

The coalition is also offering three main presentations online April 25: Christian Faith and the Environment (10:45-11:45 a.m.), RegeNErate Nebraska: Building Nebraska Communities from the Soil Up (12-12:45 p.m.) and Energize & Unite: Kicking Off the Decade of Our LIves (1-2 p.m.). The first and last presentations will have panels, and viewers can ask questions via Zoom chat.

Some of Nebraska’s leading young organizers will discuss the role generations play in the climate crisis and what action can be taken in the climate movement. Each of the main presentations will be recorded compliments of Conservation Nebraska and posted on the Lincoln Earth Day website for future viewing.