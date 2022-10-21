COAHP presents professional and volunteer awards

A professional caregiver who goes above and beyond serving seniors in the community, and a former caregiver who now advocates, educates and supports caregivers, are this year’s award winners recognized by the Coalition for Older Adult Health Promotion (COAHP).

Becky Whitney, a private duty caregiver, and Suzy Campbell, a former family caregiver and family caregiver advocate, were honored during COAHP’s annual award luncheon Oct. 14 at the Nebraska Healthcare Association.

Whitney, a professional, private duty caregiver who provides services in our community, was nominated for going above and beyond in caregiving duties, and for her innate ability to connect with others. The nomination letter spoke highly of Whitney’s ability to not only perform caregiving duties, but for connecting with her clients’ families and support system as well. She collaborates with everyone involved in a client’s care, whether it be family members, loved ones, hospice teams and beyond, and is a great advocate for those receiving her care. She has proven to be readily and enthusiastically available to provide services, even when called in for 24-hour coverage with short notice. Her nomination letter reads, “Becky is reliable, professional, deeply caring and always has a positive attitude, even in tense situations.”

Campbell, who has previously cared for her own loved ones, was nominated for advocating, educating and supporting caregivers for many years. During her caregiving years caring for her husband, she recognized there was a shortage of services to assist. She put together a binder of information that she found useful when taking her husband to doctor appointments, and has since helped put this binder into the hands of many caregivers.

Campbell helped form the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition, which consists of many people across Nebraska who support caregivers in various ways. She is also part of the Lincoln Caregiver Education Group, whose members help educate families on resources available to them. She has advocated for bills to be passed in the legislature that would be beneficial to families in Nebraska, and has met with Gov. Ricketts to gain his support of bills.

Other professional nominees for this year’s awards are:

Sarah Childers, resident aide at Legacy Retirement Communities; Mindy Rueschoff, director of nursing at Sumner Place; and Sherry (Sharon) Snoad, medication aide at Legacy Arbors.

COAHP also presented a $500 scholarship to each of the following:

- Morgan Dusenbery, a CNA at The Independence House-Mandarin location who is pursuing a nursing degree from Bryan College of Health Sciences;

- Kelsey Novak, a CNA at Emerald Nursing & Rehab, working toward her undergraduate degree in psychology with a minor, as well as a certificate in gerontology with plans to obtain her master’s degree in occupational therapy; and

- Jozlynn Wiechman, who works with the Dietary Department at The Legacy, pursuing her undergraduate degree in communication sciences and disorders with the intent of attending graduate school to obtain a master’s degree in speech-language pathology.

Featured speaker during the luncheon was Dr. Stuart Stofferahn, executive director of Nebraska Transition College. He gave a presentation titled, “A College, My Seconds, and a Dog,” in which he emphasized that we all have the same number of seconds in any given day, and that it’s important to use those seconds with urgent desire.

The COAHP facilitates opportunities to promote communication and coordination among providers by sharing information and identifying services that impact older adults in southeast Nebraska. The Lincoln COAHP in 2022 has been led by President Becca Henry, Community Relations coordinator at HoriSun Hospice.