Coach Manning discusses trends in college athletics

University of Nebraska head wrestling coach Mark Manning is a regular visitor to the Monday luncheons of the Executive Club. He’s been speaking to the membership for better than 10 years, providing updates, highlights, insights and candid answers to questions, especially timely ones.
On a past Monday, July 26, when it was made official that the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the Big 12 Conference to join the Southeastern Conference (SEC), Manning waded into the turbulent waters of the latest round of conference realignment.
“This thing has just opened up a whole can of worms. I tell you what, it’s interesting. I don’t know how it’s going to end up,” said Manning, who is entering his 21st season as the Husker wrestling coach. “I’m wondering, is it all about the viewership you can get in each conference or is it about the school that you’re getting? I think the Big Ten could grow, adding a few schools. It’s gonna be interesting.”
Recently, there’s been more than just realignment impacting college athletics. In the past month, NCAA rule changes and state-by-state accommodations have allowed college student athletes to take financial advantage of their name, image and likeness. Manning worries that this also might open up Pandora’s box.
“Name, image, likeness (NIL) is a big deal,” said Manning, who knows a bit about successful wrestlers in his past 20 years coaching at NU with 61 All-Americans to his credit. “NIL is going to make things much harder for coaches. It’s going to be the Wild, Wild West. And you thought there was cheating going on back in the ‘70s and ‘80s …?”
Manning was also asked about what kind of an effect the transfer portal, another divisive mechanism in college athletics, has had on his program.
“We have not really been affected by the transfer portal. We’ve been very fortunate,” said Manning, who has a 280-120-5 college career dual record over 23 years in the sport. “We picked up a young man a week ago from Minnesota, who’s from the middle of Kansas. He’s super tall and a tough-nosed kid. Really, it (the transfer portal) affects the football and basketball programs more than us.”
Manning made an announcement of his own, telling the membership about a possible event in Lincoln next month. He said the World Team Trials for wrestling are expected to take place in mid-September at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He said two of the competitors in the event will be former Huskers Jordan Burroughs and James Green, who both have wrestled successfully in the Olympics.
This event will lead to qualification for the World Championships in mid-October in Oslo, Norway later this fall, according to Manning.
And speaking of Husker wrestlers, Manning said he’s excited for the upcoming season with five seniors returning on a team that went 7-1 in the Big Ten regular season and finished third in the tournament. They finished 12th in the NCAA championships, procuring 38 points.
“We have all our guys back. I have five seniors, and these guys are our leaders. These guys have really made great strides,” said Manning, who became the winningest coach in Nebraska history back in 2015 and has only made it harder for anyone to reach his numbers. “I’ve really watched a lot of film, especially in the Big Ten, and it’s not about what you do, but what you execute to be successful.”
Then Manning listed his seniors, including Liam Cronin at 125 pounds, Chad Redd Jr. at 141, Taylor Venz at 184, Eric Schultz at 197 and Christian Lance at 185.
More good news shared by Manning is that Nebraska will host the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Lincoln for the first time at Pinnacle Bank Arena March 5 and 6.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.