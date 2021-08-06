Coach Manning discusses trends in college athletics

Manning was also asked about what kind of an effect the transfer portal, another divisive mechanism in college athletics, has had on his program.

“We have not really been affected by the transfer portal. We’ve been very fortunate,” said Manning, who has a 280-120-5 college career dual record over 23 years in the sport. “We picked up a young man a week ago from Minnesota, who’s from the middle of Kansas. He’s super tall and a tough-nosed kid. Really, it (the transfer portal) affects the football and basketball programs more than us.”

Manning made an announcement of his own, telling the membership about a possible event in Lincoln next month. He said the World Team Trials for wrestling are expected to take place in mid-September at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He said two of the competitors in the event will be former Huskers Jordan Burroughs and James Green, who both have wrestled successfully in the Olympics.

This event will lead to qualification for the World Championships in mid-October in Oslo, Norway later this fall, according to Manning.

And speaking of Husker wrestlers, Manning said he’s excited for the upcoming season with five seniors returning on a team that went 7-1 in the Big Ten regular season and finished third in the tournament. They finished 12th in the NCAA championships, procuring 38 points.