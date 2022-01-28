Coach Bolt talks about pandemic challenges, new season

Will Bolt was a captain on the 2001 and 2002 Nebraska baseball teams that reached the College World Series in Omaha for firsts in Husker team history. He was described as a “tough, hard-nosed infielder” over his four years starting in Lincoln beginning in 1999.

So, flash forward to Bolt’s return to his alma mater, and he leads the Huskers to a Big Ten Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Regionals in his second tour of duty in 2021. And, the manner of his success is a familiar tune of grit.

“The one thing I’m going to ask of our team, it’s not number of wins, it’s not a certain team batting average, it’s not a certain team ERA. Our goal every single day is to be the toughest team in the nation. That’s it,” the Nebraska head baseball coach said Monday at the weekly luncheon of the Executive Club in downtown Lincoln at the Hilton Garden Inn. “The toughest team in the nation with the talent that goes along with that, you’ve got a chance to win. Our guys are going to be prepared day-in and day-out to be the toughest team in the country.”

The Huskers won the conference by 3.5 games with a 31-12 record before heading to the Fayetteville Regional, where they lost to host team Arkansas in the finals and concluded a 34-14 season last year. Bolt said the success came with a lot of hard work by a resilient group of guys.

“We ask them to do things in the off season that others don’t,” Bolt said. “They’re willing and eager to do those things. So hopefully at the end of the year, that’ll show up on the scoreboard.”

As with any thing or any team over the past few years, success at the scoreboard did not come without setbacks.

“I’d like to give you guys a little bit of a rewind, the craziness that it’s been for the last couple of years since I got back to Nebraska. We had the normal summer of 2019, and we worked a normal fall with our team in 2019 … And then 15 games into my first season as head coach, all hell breaks loose, right?” echoed Bolt about a familiar pandemic theme. “We’ve got better than 3,000 fans at a game in Lincoln and in March, and we’re hearing talk about this virus and we’re hoping surely it’s going to blow over … That’s not what happened.”

Bolt said what happened next was the Huskers’ series at Wichita State was canceled, as they still held out hope that the season would continue. But by that second week in March of 2019, the entire rest of the season was canceled. Bolt said delivering that news was heart wrenching.

“The hardest thing I’ve ever done, and it was my first year as a head coach at this level, was to gather a group of young men together and basically tell them their season was ripped away. That we were done,” said Bolt, who hails from Conroe, Texas, and has spent 11 seasons coaching in the Lone Star State. “And the hardest part of any of that was for the seniors that I had. The guys that we had no idea if they were ever going to be able to play college baseball again.”

But the loss of the remainder of the 2020 season was not a complete loss. It allowed the coaches and team to get closer, gel and get on the same page with goal-setting and how to reach the success they sought.

“The mantra for the team, it ended up being directly in line with the things we talked about, even before the pandemic, on a daily basis: to play and practice the game like it’s going to be your last,” said Bolt, who ended his Husker career holding six school records including games played, games started, at bats, hits, doubles and assists. “And that group of guys had just lived that out. We attacked every single day like it was our last.”

Heading into the upcoming season, Bolt said they were able to land all 15 of his freshman recruits, which he described as remarkable. Combine those 15 and five transfers with 20 returners on the team, and he is excited about the prospects of the season. He lists two seniors, Kyle Perry from Omaha and Shay Schanaman from Grand Island, as his top two returning pitchers with a strong-armed staff behind them “that I feel really good about.”

“There’s a long list of good arms, and we’ve worked really hard at developing our depth. Give credit to pitching coach Jeff Christy.”

Bolt said the pitching staff will be well-handled by senior catcher Griffin Everitt. On the offense, he also pointed out the return of Max Anderson, Brice Matthews, Cam Chick and Core Jackson. But that’s not all he’s excited about seeing return.

“We had a chance in the summer to hire Rob Childress, a pretty amazing story there. He’s the reason I started coaching in the first place. He’s actually the reason I ended up in Nebraska in the first place. He’s the reason I came. Even though Dave Van Horn was the head coach, Rob’s the one who recruited me,” Bolt said about former Nebraska coach and former head coach at Texas A&M, Childress. “When we had a chance to hire him as our director of player development, that was a huge win.”

The Huskers began practicing full time on Friday. Their first game is scheduled for Feb. 18 in Huntsville, Texas, in a four-game series against Sam Houston. Their first 11 games are scheduled in Texas.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair at Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.

