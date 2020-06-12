Clinton Neighborhood to host cleanup challenge

The Clinton Neighborhood Organization had to cancel its annual cleanup this year due to concerns about the coronavirus. Instead, the organization will sponsor a Clinton Cleanup Challenge from June 16-30.

Residents are asked to clean up or improve a corner of the neighborhood. Post a picture on the CNO Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CNOLincoln). A winner drawn randomly will receive a $25 gift card to Menards. Entries may also be emailed to Clinton.cno@gmail.com .

The task could be cleaning up brush on your lot. It could be picking up dumped tires. It could be improving your house. It could be litter pick-up at a local park. It just has to be within the Clinton Neighborhood, which lies generally between 19th and 33rd streets, from the BNSF railroad tracks on the north to the MoPac Trail on the south.