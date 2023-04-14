Clinic With a Heart (CWH) has hired Nancy Montanez Johner as the nonprofit's new executive director.

"We are excited to bring Nancy’s extensive experience to her new role," said Alissa Clough, president of the CWH Board of Directors. "Her commitment to coalition building and client-focused service will be transformative for the clinic and its patients.”

Clough added, “The CWH board conducted a national search for our new executive director, and Nancy will provide the expertise to continue the exemplary work CWH is known for, and will provide the leadership to take our clinic to the next level of service to the Lincoln community.”

Johner recently served as regional vice president of service for St. Francis Ministries. Previously, she was Nebraska's executive director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency.

“I am thrilled to join Clinic With a Heart and continue the long history of service to the Lincoln community," Johner said. "Our patients are my priority, and I pledge to continue to provide the exceptional care the clinic is known for.”

Johner brings a broad array of experiences to the position—including under secretary, U.S. Department of Agriculture, deputy chief of staff/state director for retired U.S. Sen. Mike Johanns, and CEO of Pathfinder Support Services.

When asked to describe her priorities, Johner replied, “It is important for me to examine how to best increase our quality of service to our patients, continue to advocate for better access to health care in our community, and engage with our hundreds of dedicated volunteers to create a safe and welcoming environment for our patients.”

Since 2003, Clinic With a Heart has provided free health care. Services include medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health, dermatology, pain management and vision care.

Nearly 700 volunteers from seven churches, a temple, two hospitals and three teaching institutions provide quality care to the Lincoln community. To learn more about CWH, visit www.clinicwithaheart.org.