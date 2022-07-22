Clinic With a Heart earns National Gold Rating

Clinic With a Heart (CWH) has been named recipient of the 2022 National Gold Rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program.

NAFC’s mission ensures the medically underserved have access to affordable health care. Its members are dedicated to ensuring and providing patients with quality health care.

To quantify and qualify the care provided in the NAFC network, the association formalized a set of quality standards for member organizations.

"Members voluntarily submit information to the NAFC on the various policies and procedures in place at CWH," explained Teresa Harms Coder, CWH executive director. "Our clinic is exceedingly proud of this achievement and receiving the National Gold Rating for 2022.”

“Free clinics are here for those who cannot access health care another way for a variety of reasons," added Tonya Maloy, director of Patient Services at CWH. "One of the ways we give dignity to those we serve is by the level of quality care we provide. Our volunteers are top-notch. I never want us to be ‘just a free clinic’ but rather a place patients can count on to help them with their health needs.”

Since 2003, CWH has provided free health care. Services include medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and vision and hearing. More than 600 volunteers from seven churches, a temple, two hospitals and three teaching institutions provide care.

To learn more about CWH, visit www.clinicwithaheart.org.