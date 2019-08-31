Patrick Clare of Lincoln enjoyed a recent trip to Wildhorse Golf Club in Gothenburg, Nebraska, where he hit a hole-in-one with his pitching wedge on the 157-yard No. 4 hole. Witnessed by Dave Clare.
Clare hits a hole-in-one
Tags
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
