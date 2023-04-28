The 155th Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, the U.S. Air Force Auxiliary, will conduct a membership drive for cadet and adult members throughout May. The membership drive includes a unit Open House a5 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, at the Communications Building, Nebraska Air National Guard Base, 2420 W. Butler Ave. in Lincoln.

Membership is open to youth ages 12-17 for the cadet program, and adults 18 and older for seniors.

Civil Air Patrol is a civilian, volunteer, nonprofit service organization. Its unpaid members perform more than 80 percent of inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Volunteers also take a leading role in aerospace education and conduct the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program for youth.

In addition to aviation education, the Cadet Program offers youth an opportunity to shape their lives, build character and develop leadership skills for their lives and careers.

For more information about the 155th Composite Squadron, email Lt. Col. Zoe Falls at 155thcompoisite@gmail.com or visit http://155thcomposite.nebraskacivilairpatrol.org/