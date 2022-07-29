Civil Air Patrol open house and membership drive Aug. 8

The 155th Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, the United States Air Force Auxiliary, will conduct a membership drive for both cadet and adult members throughout August with events planned throughout the Lincoln/Lancaster County area.

The membership drive will include a unit Open House at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at the Communications Building, Nebraska Air National Guard Base, 2420 W. Butler Ave. Membership is open to young people from ages 12-18 for the cadet program, and adults ages 18 and older for seniors.

Civil Air Patrol, the official U. S. Air Force Auxiliary, is a civilian, volunteer, nonprofit service organization. Its unpaid members perform more than 80% of inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Volunteers also take a leading role in aerospace education and conduct one of America’s finest youth programs, the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program.

In addition to aviation education, the Cadet Program offers youth an opportunity to shape their lives, build character and develop leadership skills they will need in their lives and careers.

For more information about the 155th Composite Squadron, email Lt. Col. Zoe Falls at zfalls@cap.gov or visit http://155thcomposite.nebraskacivilairpatrol.org/