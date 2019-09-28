The 155th Composite Squadron Squadron, Civil Air Patrol, the United States Air Force Auxiliary, is conducting a membership drive for both cadet and adult members. To learn more about this award-winning squadron, plan to attend an open house on Monday, Sept. 30 at the Lancaster Extension Education Center, 444 Cherrycreek Road in Lincoln from 6:30-8 p.m.
Civil Air Patrol, the official United States Air Force Auxiliary, is a civilian, volunteer, nonprofit service organization. Its volunteer members perform more than 90% of inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Volunteers also take a leading role in aerospace education and conduct a youth program, the Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program.
Civil Air Patrol conducts a wide variety of emergency service missions -- including search and rescue and disaster relief -- and carries on a comprehensive program of aerospace education and youth character development and leadership training.
Membership is open to youth (ages 12-18) for the cadet program. Adults 18 and older are encouraged to join the senior program. You don’t have to have prior military experience or be a pilot to volunteer. You just need the desire to serve our community and nation.
For more information on the 155th Composite Squadron (for both cadet and adult members), plan to visit the Open House with your family and friends. Visit 155thcomposite.nebraskacivilairpatrol.org.