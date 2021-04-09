Civic Sidewalk Series: 'Local, Elections, Art' event April 12-16

The South of Downtown Community Development Organization (SDCDO) will host a week-long traveling art event called "Civic Sidewalk Series: Local, Elections, Art" Monday through Friday, April 12-16, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

The event will provide voter education, register new voters and help existing registrants update their voter information while local artists create live art with spray chalk on the sidewalks of Lincoln.

Participating organizations are the SDCDO, Civic Nebraska, Lux Center for the Arts and Adria Does Design.

Free snacks, water and masks will be provided.

Here's the schedule:

• Monday, Sept. 21 – Lincoln High School main entrance;

• Tuesday, Sept. 22 – 13th and F streets/El Chaparro;

• Wednesday, Sept. 23 – 11th and B streets/Pepe’s Bistro;

• Thursday, Sept. 24 – 17th and Washington streets, YWCA; and

• Friday, Sept. 25 – 11th and G streets.