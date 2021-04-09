Civic Sidewalk Series: 'Local, Elections, Art' event April 12-16

The South of Downtown Community Development Organization (SDCDO) will host a week-long traveling art event called "Civic Sidewalk Series: Local, Elections, Art" Monday through Friday, April 12-16, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
The event will provide voter education, register new voters and help existing registrants update their voter information while local artists create live art with spray chalk on the sidewalks of Lincoln.
Participating organizations are the SDCDO, Civic Nebraska, Lux Center for the Arts and Adria Does Design.
Free snacks, water and masks will be provided.
Here's the schedule:
• Monday, Sept. 21 – Lincoln High School main entrance;
• Tuesday, Sept. 22 – 13th and F streets/El Chaparro;
• Wednesday, Sept. 23 – 11th and B streets/Pepe’s Bistro;
• Thursday, Sept. 24 – 17th and Washington streets, YWCA; and
• Friday, Sept. 25 – 11th and G streets.
Utilizing art is a special opportunity for our communities to engage with one another. Voting is very important, and this event intends to make sure every Nebraskan has the opportunity to participate in the general municipal election.
Direct any questions to Christy Yang, SDCDO community organizer, at christy@lincolnsouthdowntown.org or 402-730-6540.