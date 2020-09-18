'Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, Art, Vote' event Sept. 21-25

The jamboree will provide voter education, register new voters, help existing registrants update their voter information, and help community members respond to the Census while local artists create live art with spray chalk on the sidewalks of Lincoln to create social engagement between community members.

The jamboree will help make sure every Nebraskan has the opportunity to participate in the November election and be counted for the 2020 Census. The Census is important in determining how federal funds our allocated and in legislative redistricting. The Census will end its counting initiatives Sept. 30. It is especially important for hard-to-reach communities such as BIPOC, rental-based, low-income families to respond to the Census.