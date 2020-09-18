'Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, Art, Vote' event Sept. 21-25

The South of Downtown Community Development Organization (SDCDO) will host a week-long jamboree called "Civic Sidewalk Series: Census, Art, Vote" Monday through Friday, Sept. 21-25, from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
The jamboree will provide voter education, register new voters, help existing registrants update their voter information, and help community members respond to the Census while local artists create live art with spray chalk on the sidewalks of Lincoln to create social engagement between community members.
Participating organizations are the SDCDO, Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, Civic Nebraska, Lux Center for the Arts and the UNL Social Practice Coalition.
Free snacks, water and masks will be provided.
Here's the schedule:
• Monday, Sept. 21 – Lincoln High School main entrance;
• Tuesday, Sept. 22 – 13th and F streets/El Chaparro;
• Wednesday, Sept. 23 – 11th and B streets/Pepe’s Bistro;
• Thursday, Sept. 24 – 17th and Washington streets, YWCA; and
• Friday, Sept. 25 – 11th and G streets.
The jamboree will help make sure every Nebraskan has the opportunity to participate in the November election and be counted for the 2020 Census. The Census is important in determining how federal funds our allocated and in legislative redistricting. The Census will end its counting initiatives Sept. 30. It is especially important for hard-to-reach communities such as BIPOC, rental-based, low-income families to respond to the Census.
Direct any questions to Christy Yang, SDCDO community organizer, at christy@lincolnsouthdowntown.org or 402-730-6540.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!