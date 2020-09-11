Civic Saturday returns to Nebraska Sept. 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At a time of increasing isolation and political turbulence, rekindling people’s faith in the power they hold as citizens is more important than ever. That’s why Civic Nebraska is bringing Civic Saturday – a national phenomenon inspiring Americans to become more powerful, active citizens – back to Nebraska this month.

The virtual gathering, titled “Reclaiming We,” will be on from 11 a.m. to noon CDT on YouTube Live, https://youtu.be/Nc53Ia2J81Y.

Civic Saturdays began in Seattle in 2016 and are loosely modeled after a faith gathering. They feature song, poetry, readings and a “civic sermon” about the importance of civic engagement, as well as opportunities for participants to engage during small-group discussions called Civic Circles.

The gatherings have since spread around the country and are the subject of the book "Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility, and Democracy" by their founder, Eric Liu of Citizen University. Civic Nebraska hosted the state’s first Civic Saturday in December 2019. More in-person Nebraska gatherings had been planned before COVID-19 concerns moved them into virtual space.