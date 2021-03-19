Civic Saturday returns March 27

Many of us feel anxious about the state of our country. At the same time, we feel hope for the possibility of a better future. Gathering together, reckoning with others and committing to live like citizens are key ways to build civic muscle.

That’s why Civic Nebraska hosts Civic Saturday – a national phenomenon inspiring Americans to become more powerful and active citizens. The next virtual gathering will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27 on Zoom. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/3dPhUmx.

The theme of this gathering is “Patriot Acts,” which will examine the unique nature and challenges of American patriotism. Music selections will be performed by Ariel Merivil of Lincoln and original poetry by Matt Mason, the state poet of Nebraska.

Civic Saturdays began in Seattle in 2016 and are loosely modeled on a faith gathering. They feature song, poetry, readings and a “civic sermon,” as well as opportunities for participants to engage in small-group discussions. The gatherings have since spread around the country and are the subject of the book "Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility and Democracy" by founder Eric Liu of Citizen University.

Civic Nebraska has hosted Civic Saturdays in Nebraska since 2019.