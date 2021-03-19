Civic Saturday returns March 27

Many of us feel anxious about the state of our country. At the same time, we feel hope for the possibility of a better future. Gathering together, reckoning with others and committing to live like citizens are key ways to build civic muscle.
That’s why Civic Nebraska hosts Civic Saturday – a national phenomenon inspiring Americans to become more powerful and active citizens. The next virtual gathering will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27 on Zoom. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/3dPhUmx.
The theme of this gathering is “Patriot Acts,” which will examine the unique nature and challenges of American patriotism. Music selections will be performed by Ariel Merivil of Lincoln and original poetry by Matt Mason, the state poet of Nebraska.
Civic Saturdays began in Seattle in 2016 and are loosely modeled on a faith gathering. They feature song, poetry, readings and a “civic sermon,” as well as opportunities for participants to engage in small-group discussions. The gatherings have since spread around the country and are the subject of the book "Become America: Civic Sermons on Love, Responsibility and Democracy" by founder Eric Liu of Citizen University.
Civic Nebraska has hosted Civic Saturdays in Nebraska since 2019.
“Civic Saturday is a space to gather as friends and strangers to nurture a sense of shared purpose in our democracy,” said Steve Smith, Civic Nebraska’s director of communications. “We gather in civic community, are inspired and encouraged to reflect and connect around American ideals and our role in upholding them, and create new civic traditions that are joyful and communal.”
Smith, a writer, mentor and community advocate, also will deliver a “civic sermon.” Smith is a 2020-21 Civic Saturday Fellow with Citizen University.
Civic Nebraska hosts Civic Saturdays every other month throughout the year. The next gathering will be in May, with plans to return to in-person gatherings at some point in 2021. To see previous Civic Saturdays, visit https://bitly.com/CivSatNeb.
“Whether in-person or virtually, it’s vital for people across Nebraska and the nation to connect in discussion about how to live as powerful, responsible citizens and how to inspire our neighbors to do so as well,” Smith said.
A nonpartisan organization, Civic Nebraska's mission is to create a more modern and robust democracy for all Nebraskans. It is dedicated to increasing K-12 civic engagement, fortifying statewide civic life and protecting voting rights. To learn more, visit CivicNebraska.org.