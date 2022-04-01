Civic Nebraska to train volunteers to observe 2022 elections

Civic Nebraska is seeking volunteers to serve as election protectors – nonpartisan election observers – to monitor the May 10 primary election and Nov. 8 general election in Nebraska.

Election protectors act in a passive role, monitoring elections and the polling places and reporting their observations back to Civic Nebraska, particularly instances of concern.

As part of their observations, election protectors gather information and chronicle data regarding how elections are run from county to county in our state. They also record any irregularities or different treatment of voters. In addition, volunteers will confirm that polling places comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Election protectors must be at least 18 and live in Nebraska, and must attend one virtual or in-person training session before Election Day.

To volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/CivNebEPP22.

Civic Nebraska has deployed nonpartisan observers to Nebraska polling places in every primary and general election since 2012.

Civic Nebraska uses the information that is gathered to build a post-election report, which is shared with county election officials, state election officials and the public to identify areas of success and improvement. This report also informs future legislative initiatives that can improve Nebraska voters’ experiences.

To learn more, visit www.CivicNebraska.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0