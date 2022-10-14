Civic Nebraska to train and deploy nonpartisan election observers

Civic Nebraska is seeking volunteers to serve as election protectors – nonpartisan election observers – to monitor the Nov. 8 general election in Nebraska.

Election protectors act in a passive role, monitoring elections and the polling places and reporting their observations back to Civic Nebraska, particularly instances of concern.

As part of their observations, election protectors gather information and chronicle data regarding how elections are run from county to county in our state. They also record any irregularities or different treatment of voters. Volunteers will also confirm that polling places are compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Training for election observation will be in person in Lincoln at The Foundry, 211 N. 14th St., at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27,

For volunteers outside of Lincoln, virtual training will take place at 11 a.m. today and Wednesday, Oct. 15 and 19.

Election protectors must be at least age 18 and live in Nebraska, and must attend one virtual or in-person training session before Election Day. To volunteer, visit https://bit.ly/CivNebEPP22.

Civic Nebraska has deployed hundreds of nonpartisan observers to Nebraska polling places in every primary and general election since 2012.

Civic Nebraska uses the information that is gathered to build a post-election report, which is shared with county election officials, state election officials and the public to identify areas of success and improvement. The report also informs future legislative initiatives that can improve Nebraska voters’ experiences.

Civic Nebraska creates a more modern and robust democracy for all Nebraskans. It is dedicated to increasing K-12 civic engagement, promoting statewide civic health and protecting voting rights. To learn more, visit www.CivicNebraska.org.