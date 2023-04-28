Civic Nebraska has trained and will place "election protectors" at Lincoln polls Tuesday, Election Day, to observe polling places around the city. Election observation is designed to protect the integrity of and help maintain public confidence in our state’s electoral process.

Election protectors ensure elections are open, accessible and efficient, and they share their observations with Civic Nebraska to improve the state’s elections. Volunteers are equipped with observation sheets, an American Disabilities Act checklist and the required ID badges for their roles on Election Day.

Civic Nebraska regularly shares the information gathered by election protectors with local and state election officials to identify areas of success as well as opportunities for improvement.

Civic Nebraska also offers election-related resources for Lincoln voters at its 2023 Election Central hub, CivicNebraska.org/election-2023. This includes key dates, FAQs, vote-by-mail information and tools, and Decoding the Ballot, a race-by-race breakdown of each office up for election.