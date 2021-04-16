Civic Nebraska to honor 10 with Strengthening Democracy Awards

• Outstanding Community Partner: The Bay (Rabble Mill), for its distinguished record of community building. The Bay (Rabble Mill) has engaged with young people across the state, from providing skateboarding classes and equipment to unique creative opportunities to building self-esteem and resilience. The Bay (Rabble Mill) is an essential community resource, most recently evidenced earlier this year when The Bay donated space and worked with Civic Nebraska to mobilize youth to package and distribute personal protective equipment to the public. The result was more than 1,000 free COVID-19 protection kits in the hands of local families.

• Outstanding Educator: Michelle Clifford, for using her civic voice to organize and advocate for student and teacher safety as school returned to in-person instruction amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. An instructor at Lincoln High School, Clifford advocated for her beliefs to the school board and other institutions amid vocal opposition. In doing so, she inspired and empowered others to speak up and stand out to ensure a safer, more inclusive educational environment so that students felt safe and included, and did not fall behind in their academic journeys.