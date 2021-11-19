City urges caution during morning and evening commutes

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) reminds drivers, pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooter users that the change from daylight saving time can create visibility challenges during morning and evening commutes.

“Sun glare can impair visibility at dawn and dusk while daylight saving brings darkness earlier in the evening," said Roberto Partida, transportation planner. "Safety is our priority at LTU, so we encourage travelers to stay alert and be aware of all types of commuters around them.”

LTU strives to provide safe, accessible and convenient transportation options for all residents, whether they travel by foot, bike, scooter or car. LTU offers these safety tips to commuters:

• Pedestrians – Be bright and be seen. Wear bright colors during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night. Use sidewalks where available and cross at intersections. Always look for vehicles in all directions, and never assume drivers see you.

• Cyclists – Be bright and be seen. Wear a helmet and bright colors during the day and reflective materials at night. Always have a working white light on the front and a red light on the back of your bike at night. Follow traffic laws and watch for vehicles, pedestrians and road hazards.