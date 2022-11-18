City to present program about waste Nov. 30

What do you know about waste? Join Conservation Nebraska for a free Zoom education program presented by Willa DiConstanzo, Waste Division coordinator for the City of Lincoln, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 6-7 p.m.

There is a lot to dissect when it comes to the world of waste, including waste diversion, resource recovery and what happens to the waste you produce in our day-to-day lives. Tune into this webinar to talk about current and future trends of waste management and what is happening with your waste in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

DiCostanzo has a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies and English from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and has worked for the City of Lincoln for nearly 10 years in a variety of positions. Most recently, she worked at the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department as an environmental educator for the Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful program, as well as the Toxics Reduction Program for Household Hazardous Waste.

She is treasurer of Lincoln Earth Day and is actively engaged throughout the Lincoln and Lancaster County community. She is passionate about issues related to environmental sustainability, waste reduction and diversion, and living harmoniously with our natural environment.

“Now is the time to help empower each citizen to reduce their footprint through reducing, repairing, rejecting and rethinking the actions we make every day that produce trash,” DiConstanzo said. “Conscious consumption is a mindful practice that will significantly reduce the demand humans are creating to source so much virgin material (i.e. wood pulp, oil, aluminum) from the ground. We must make the effort to protect the environment for our future with the decisions we make, and we must start to practice that change today.”

To receive the registration link, email papthorpe@neconserve.org or visit the Conservation Nebraska website events page.