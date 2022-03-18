City seeks hundreds of seasonal workers

Lincoln Parks and Recreation is now accepting applications for hundreds of seasonal full- and part-time jobs, including positions in street work and at parks, pools, day camps and golf courses.

To view the seasonal positions available, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select "Seasonal Opportunities" from the menu bar. Seasonal positions will remain posted until filled.

Recreation centers are hiring immediately for part-time recreation leaders and assistants, parks laborers, and concessions for team sporting events. Summer full- and part-time positions include:

Recreation programs

• Recreation leaders, assistants and instructors;

• Van drivers;

• Adaptive recreation leaders and supervisors;

• Special Olympics coaches;

• Outdoor educators;

• Nature preschool teachers and assistants;

• Nature Center visitor services staff; and

• Cashier/concession workers at pools and team sports.

Public pools

• Head lifeguards and lifeguards;

• Swim lesson coordinators and instructors; and

• Youth competitive swim/dive league coach and coordinator.

Parks, trails, golf courses and prairies

• Laborers in parks, ballfields, golf courses and public gardens;

• Land management and natural resources; and

• Forestry.

Those interested in seasonal and permanent positions with the City of Lincoln and Lancaster County are encouraged to sign up for the "e-notification" service, which allows participants to receive emails when jobs are available that match pre-selected categories. Individuals can sign up at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select "E-Notification" from the menu bar.

Computers and application assistance are available Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and after hours by appointment at the Human Resources Department, room 302, third floor of the County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St. For more information about city and county employment, call Human Resources at 402-441-7597 or email jobs@lincoln.ne.gov.

