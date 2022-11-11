City hosts Rent and Utility Assistance event Friday

The City of Lincoln invites residents needing financial assistance due to the pandemic to attend a Rent and Utility Assistance event Friday, Nov. 18, from 2-5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care Clinic, 2301 O St. Staff will be onsite to provide assistance and issue payments to landlords.

Gas, electricity, water bills and rent payments are available to those who qualify.

Payments will be made directly to utilities and landlords. These funds do not have to be repaid.

To qualify, residents must meet income guidelines and need must be a result of COVID-19. Households that have already received 15 months of rental assistance are not eligible.

Examples of financial impact as a result of COVID-19 include:

A reduction of wages or hours reduced;

A layoff or pause in work;

Absences from work due to illness;

Absence from work to care for a sick household member;

Absence from work to care for a child;

Additional or new increased health costs; or

Additional expenses due to working at home.

Interested residents must bring:

Copy of lease or rental agreement;

Copy of utility (including internet) bills;

If no lease, a recent utility bill or documentation verifying address;

Proof of income, such as a federal tax return, two most recent pay stubs, bank statement showing paycheck deposit; and

Those behind on rent should bring a letter or information from the landlord indicating amount owed and/or months behind.

Residents may also attend with their landlords, who will be able to sign payment agreements and receive rent money in person.

Size of household and income limits are as follows:

1: $50,750

2: $58,000

3: $62,500

4: $72,500

5: $78,300

6: $84,100

7: $89,900

8: $95,700