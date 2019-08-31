Lincoln City Council members James Michael Bowers, Bennie Shobe and Sändra Washington will be guest speakers at the Witherbee Neighborhood Association's monthly meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5.
They will give updates about what has been happening on the City Council, plans that might affect the Witherbee neighborhood and address questions. A short business meeting will start the evening.
The Association's monthly meetings take place at 7 p.m. in the Tabitha LifeQuest Center at 4720 Randolph St. Enter through the main entrance off of Randolph. The public is welcome, and refreshments will be served.
Later on Sunday, Sept. 8, Ed Zimmer, historic preservation planner, will share his knowledge about the Witherbee Neighborhood (rain date Sept. 15) with a walk through the "middle third” of the Witherbee Neighborhood. Participants will explore the “middle third,” which is bounded by 40th, 48th, O and Randolph streets.
Zimmer will discuss the land development patterns and current buildings in this portion of Witherbee, including Witherbee Boulevard itself, and touch on some of the earlier uses of the area. Additionally, learn about the original site of Hawthorne School, Tabitha’s origins and growth, and both typical and atypical houses of this area.
Meet at Witherbee Park (at 46th Street south of O Street). On-street parking is available. The walk will begin at 2 p.m. and last about 90 minutes.